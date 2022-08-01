Sunak branded a 'doomster' and Truss a 'booster' as Tory leadership race ploughs on

Rishi Sunak watches the England team play in the Euros last night.

THE HUSTINGS IN the British Conservative leader race will continue today in Essex, as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak try to gather up more support on the campaign trail.

The hustings are described to party members as “your chance to hear directly from the candidates standing to be the next Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party”.

After Essex, Cardiff is the next date on the hustings calendar, on 3 August, before winding up on 31 August in London. The hustings are a chance for both hopefuls to meet party members and try to shore up more support.

The Telegraph reports today that Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has endorsed Truss, with the paper saying he described her as a “booster” and Sunak as a “doomster”.

Also today, in what appears to be an attempt to push back at critics over his stance on tax, Rishi Sunak announced what he called his “radical tax vision”, which includes the largest cut to income tax in 30 years.

He told supporters he would “never cut taxes in a way that puts inflation first”, and by 2024 pledged to cut income tax if he became Conservative leader.

When questioned about his approach on BBC Radio 4, and whether his approach was to try and rescue his position, Sunak said that the announcement was “entirely consistent with what I’ve been saying for a long time”.

Truss had already promised around £30 billion of tax cuts within weeks of taking office if she wins, to help tackle the rising cost of living.

Meanwhile, nine Tory MSPs have backed Truss – currently the bookmakers’ favourite – for prime minister, claiming Scotland would be “at the heart of the Union” under her leadership.

She was described as a “heartfelt Unionist” by Scottish Conservative politicians Finlay Carson, Sharon Dowey, Murdo Fraser, Rachael Hamilton, Liam Kerr, Stephen Kerr, Douglas Lumsden, Oliver Mundell and Graham Simpson in a public comment.

Truss had previously insisted she will not allow a second Scottish independence referendum to be held if she becomes prime minister.

Conservative party members have until the start of September to cast their vote for the next leader.

- With reporting from Press Association