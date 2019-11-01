This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Business Post group acquires Irish Tatler and other magazines

By Órla Ryan Friday 1 Nov 2019, 4:54 PM
Image: Irish Tatler
THE BUSINESS POST Media Group (BPMG), publisher of the Sunday Business Post newspaper, has acquired a number of magazines from Irish Studio.

The group has bought Irish Tatler, Food & Wine, and Auto Ireland.

As part of the transaction, publisher Irish Studio will take an equity stake in BPMG and a representative from Irish Studio will join the board of BPMG.

The financial aspects of the transaction are not being publicly disclosed.

This is the latest in a series of transactions undertaken by BPMG since the company acquired the Sunday Business Post just over a year ago.

Other acquisitions by BPMG have included iQuest Events and Hospitality Expo, and the company has taken equity stakes in Belfast-based DigitalDNA, Tribe101 and Speakers Bureau.

Commenting on the deal, Enda O’Coineen of BPMG, said the group’s goal is “to build out a broadly based media, events and services business anchored around the Sunday Business Post”.

The titles we have acquired today include some of the best known titles in Irish publishing and add depth and breadth to our business.

Liam Lynch of Irish Studio said the publisher had focused on developing the magazines’ digital presence and he believed this growth would continue under BPMG.

Lynch added Irish Studio will continue to publish Irish Central, Ireland of the Welcomes and British Heritage Travel with both editorial and sales support remaining in its Dublin office.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

