Fianna Fáil tops latest opinion poll as Green Party support slips following elections surge

FIANNA FÁIL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, according to the latest Behaviour and Attitudes/Sunday Times opinion poll.

The poll, to be published tomorrow, shows support for Fianna Fáil at 30%, giving it a four-point lead over Fine Gael, which is at 26%.

Support for both parties increased compared with a poll from the same source last month, when support for Fianna Fáil was at 28% and Fine Gael at 23%.

Meanwhile, there has been a dip in popularity for the Green Party, whose support has slipped from 11% in June to 7% this month.

Sinn Féin has gained two points to 14%, while support for independents has dropped from 13% to 8%, although the Independent Alliance’s support increased from 3% to 4%.

Support for Labour is unchanged at 5%, Solidarity-People Before Profit remains at 2% and the Social Democrats polled at 1%.

Aontú and Renua both saw marginal increases from 0% in the last poll to 1% this month.

The poll was carried out via face-to-face interviews with 902 people across the country between 4 July and 16 July, and had a 3.3% margin of error.