This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fianna Fáil tops latest opinion poll as Green Party support slips following elections surge

Support for the Greens has fallen by four points.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 7:14 PM
11 minutes ago 745 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4732867
Micheál Martin (file photo)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Micheál Martin (file photo)
Micheál Martin (file photo)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

FIANNA FÁIL REMAINS the most popular political party in the country, according to the latest Behaviour and Attitudes/Sunday Times opinion poll.

The poll, to be published tomorrow, shows support for Fianna Fáil at 30%, giving it a four-point lead over Fine Gael, which is at 26%.

Support for both parties increased compared with a poll from the same source last month, when support for Fianna Fáil was at 28% and Fine Gael at 23%.

Meanwhile, there has been a dip in popularity for the Green Party, whose support has slipped from 11% in June to 7% this month.

Sinn Féin has gained two points to 14%, while support for independents has dropped from 13% to 8%, although the Independent Alliance’s support increased from 3% to 4%.

Support for Labour is unchanged at 5%, Solidarity-People Before Profit remains at 2% and the Social Democrats polled at 1%.

Aontú and Renua both saw marginal increases from 0% in the last poll to 1% this month.

The poll was carried out via face-to-face interviews with 902 people across the country between 4 July and 16 July, and had a 3.3% margin of error.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie