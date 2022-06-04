Met Éireann forecast warm and dry bank holiday weekend

THE REST OF the bank holiday weekend will be almost as sunny as today has been, Met Éireann have projected.

This evening will start to cool down with clouds cropping up in the south and east with scattered rain over parts of Munster and the southern half of Leinster tonight.

Ulster and Connacht are in luck again tomorrow, with temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees expected and no hints of rain.

Munster and Leinster however, will again be cloudy and see some scattered showers.

Monday is forecast to be a mostly dry day with sunny spells, a small amount of scattered showers and highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Monday night will be mainly dry with rare light showers and some mist and fog. Lowest temperatures will be between 7 and 11 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are set to be rainy and warm with some occasional sunny moments.