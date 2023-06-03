Advertisement

Saturday 3 June 2023
Warm, dry, sunny weather set to remain for the bank holiday (and beyond)
It will be coolest in the east of the country and warmer in the west.
53 minutes ago

THE SUNNY, DRY weather is set to continue across the Bank Holiday Weekend and into next week, with temperatures remaining in the high teens and low 20s across the country.

According to Met Éireann, this morning will be mostly sunny with just small patches of cloud in places. There will be clear skies across the country, with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees generally in mostly light easterly breezes.

It will be coolest in the east of the country and warmer in the west. Tonight will remain dry and warm, with of lows 6 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow will be much the same, with possible highs of 25 degrees in the west and 18 in the east. There will be some could, with the chance of showers in the north.

The outlook for the rest of the week is further dry, warm weather, with temperatures staying high. There will be an increased possibility of showers later in the week.

