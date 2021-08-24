#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 August 2021
Warm and settled week ahead with temperatures largely staying above 20 degrees

Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 7:56 AM
File image of people at Sandycove Beach in Dublin in July.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

AFTER WEEKS OF mostly gloomy weather, the late summer sunshine is forecast to stay in place for a lot of this week. 

Me Éireann said this week will be very settled with warm and dry conditions. However, some overnight mist and fog has the potential to linger in parts during the week. 

Today will be warm, dry and mostly sunny. Overnight low cloud, mist and fog will clear this morning across most of the country aside from parts of the east coast where it might linger.

Temperatures will reach highs of 20 to 25 degrees Celsius and Met Éireann said it will be warmest in the west of the country.

Tonight will stay dry and mostly fine with some mist and fog in parts. Temperatures will decrease to between nine and 14 degrees Celsius. 

As for tomorrow, there will be some good spells of sunshine and it will stay dry and very warm. There will potentially be some light showers in cloudy areas. Mist and fog may linger in parts, mainly along northern coasts. 

Temperatures will stay warm at around 21 to 26 degrees. 

Thursday and Friday will also stay dry and warm in most parts with spells of sunshine. The forecaster said Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees. 

Orla Dwyer
