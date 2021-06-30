#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 June 2021
Sunny weather and highs of 24 degrees expected for today

Expect sunny spells from the afternoon onward.

By Niamh Quinlan Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 9:16 AM
MET ÉIREANN HAVE said that today’s temperatures are set to reach 20 to 24 degrees over most of the country.

The day will start out cloudy, with sunny spells emerging throughout the morning that will break into sunny weather in the afternoon.

There may be some showers along southern coastal areas in the afternoon, however. Due to coastal breezes, temperatures may be lower along north and northwest coasts at tops of 16 to 19 degrees.

Tonight will stay dry and clear with some isolated showers throughout the country. Towards dawn, mist and fog will form with calm winds, most likely in the western part of the country, Met Éireann said.

The high temperatures will continue into tomorrow, staying between 20 to 23 degrees. It will remain dry but with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine. 

However, coastal winds will pick up tomorrow, setting coastal temperatures at between 17 to 19 degrees.

The heat will stick around for the weekend, but the sun may not hold up for the whole country.

Friday morning will start off with sun, but scattered showers will begin to pick up in the morning and rain will move to the southwest by early evening. Friday night will see heavy rain in Munster while the rest of the country will remain dry with mainly clear skies.

Saturday will be warm and humid, staying on-trend at highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees. Ulster is expected to get the best of the sun.

Rain is expected to spread into the west where there may be possible showers.

On Sunday, there is to be widespread showers, likely to be heavy and possibly thundery. Met Éireann said it will be humid, with highest temperatures of between 17 and 20 degrees. The showers will continue overnight.

