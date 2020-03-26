'Bright spring sunshine' on the way for the weekend but lower temperatures to bring frost after dark

SUNNY SKIES AND cool evenings are in store for the coming weekend, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

The temperature has risen in recent days – reaching as high as 16 degrees in some places – and the national forecaster is expecting the sunny weather to continue for days to come.

While temperatures will fall slightly, there will be little rainfall and patchy cloud will give way to sunny weather across the country.

“Friday will be a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine, in light to moderate northeast breezes,” Met Éireann said.

“Highest temperatures will range between 8C to 14C, best values will be away from north and east facing coasts.”

Conditions are expected to turn colder over Saturday and Sunday but will remain dry with sunny spells.

Temperatures during the day on Saturday will dip to between 7C and 10C, bringing with it “some frost” overnight as temperatures drop to as low as -2C in some parts.

“Overall, dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells (brightest skies likely later in the day),” Met Éireann said.

“However, moderate northeast breezes will feed in a few light passing showers to eastern counties… After-dark turning cold with long clear spells and widespread frost; overnight lows of -2C. Light to moderate northeast breezes.”

Sunday will see similar conditions with a “cold start [and] frost clearing”.

“Overall, dry with bright spring sunshine but feeling cool throughout. Highest temperatures will range 7C to 9C, in moderate northerly breezes.

“Cold after-dark, with some frost; overnight lows of 0C to 4C, in light northerly breezes. The odd wintry shower may drift into northern parts.”

This weekend also sees the clocks go forward by an hour overnight on Saturday which will see longer daylight hours in the coming weeks.