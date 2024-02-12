Super Bowl ads: A rapping Ben Affleck, a nostalgic RFK Jr. and Beyoncé 'breaking the internet'

THE SUPER BOWL is what happens when you cross a colossal celebration of US sport, culture and capitalism.

Along with the game itself and the half-time show, millions of Americans will sit down to partake in another national passion: watching commercials on TV.

Advertisers pay crazy money because the Super Bowl is one of the rare times when a politically divided and culturally fragmented nation gathers in front of one show.

The numbers involved staggering, with companies shelling out an average of $7 million for 30 seconds in front of an audience that reached 115 million in 2023.

The exposure that goes with the ads means that some of the biggest celebrities in the US will take roles shilling the products or services of some the country’s biggest companies.

Here’s a look at some of the best/worst ads from this year’s extravaganza.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Ben Affleck reportedly received $10 million to appear in a Dunkin’ Donuts ad that also features A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon and Tom Brady.

For the level of star power involved and Affleck’s willingness to take the mick out of himself it was a pretty solid effort.

BMW

ACCEPT NO IMITATIONS.



While some try, they simply can’t. Like there’s only one Christopher Walken, only one Usher, there is only one Ultimate Driving Machine. Introducing the next generation of the #BMW #5Series and first-ever 100% electric #i5. The refinement and performance… pic.twitter.com/e6ZHJSqh66 — #TalkinLikeWalken (@BMWUSA) February 5, 2024

“Accept no imitations.”

Christopher Walken shows admirable restraint when faced with a succession of people mimicking his iconic speaking style.

Super Bowl half-time performer Usher with a bonus cameo.

Verizon/Beyoncé

"Drop the new music" - @Beyonce breaks the internet with a new #SuperBowl spot for Verizon pic.twitter.com/xdrxVulcrY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

Beyonce was also in attendance at the Super Bowl with her hip hop mogul husband Jay-Z — and announced a new album during a commercial she did with Verizon, in which she repeatedly tries to “break the internet.”

The ad closes with the line: “Drop the music.”

Microsoft

Microsoft bought a prime time ad sport for its newly relaunched AI-powered Copilot chatbot.

Google

Google goes for the heartstrings in an ad that showcases its Pixel phone doing marvels for the blind.

Squarespace

Website and marketing builder Squarespace employed Martin Scorsese to direct (and star in) their rather vague alien-inspired at ‘Hello Down There’.

Michelob Ultra

Now that he’s Stateside with Inter Miami, Leo Messi gets into the spirt of the day by starring in a beer ad for Michelob Ultra. Also featured is Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis in a rather uninventive offering overalll.

RFK Jr

Our momentum is growing. It’s time for an Independent President to heal the divide in our country. 🇺🇸#Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/6rwXW3AwAp — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

Conspiracy theorist and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a Super Bowl ad that recreated a vintage TV for his uncle John F. Kennedy in 1960.

RFK Jr. has already apologised for the ad in case it “caused anyone in my family pain” and insisted that it was made by the Super PAC that campaigns for him and not his own campaign.

It, however, hasn’t stopped him from sharing it on his own official social media channels.

© – AFP 2024 - with reporting by Rónán Duffy