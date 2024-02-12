Kansas City wins Super Bowl as Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce blows up at coach

THE KANSAS CITY Chiefs have won the Super Bowl game in the US, with Taylor Swift celebrating the victory with her boyfriend and Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime over the San Francisco 49ers, securing their third NFL championship in five seasons.

They became the first team to win the championship two years in a row since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004.

“With the adversity we dealt with this year and to come through, the guys never faltered,” said team captain Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

The Super Bowl is the most important date in the calendar for American football fans – and it held new interest this year for fans of singer Taylor Swift, who has attended multiple games over the course of the championship this year since she began her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Kelce, however, started the game on a bad note and was captured blowing up on the sidelines at the team’s head coach Andy Reid.

Kelce was seen screaming at Reid when he was kept of the field for a play that another player then fumbled.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

San Francisco initially took the lead, followed by a period of each team pulling narrowly ahead of each other, with the Chiefs ultimately managing to take the win when the game went into overtime.

“I’m just proud of the guys. They kept believing. And I’m proud of the coaches for calling up those plays that got us some touchdowns there at the end,” Mahomes said.

Swift and Kelce were seen embracing after the game.

The singer had a performance in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday night local time and then travelled by private jet to make the game in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

As a frequent private flier, she has attracted significant criticism for the massive greenhouse gas emissions associated with flying private.

Additional reporting by AFP