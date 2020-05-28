Pandemic payment like 'winning the lotto' for part-time workers, says Supermac's CEO

THE FOUNDER OF Supermac’s has called for a review of the government’s Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), saying it is akin to “winning the lotto” for many part-time workers.

Pat McDonagh – who co-owns the Galway-based outfit with his wife, Una – insisted he has never called for the abolition of the Covid-19 unemployment benefit but said some anomalies have developed over time which need to be addressed.

The fast-food outlet last month started to provide a limited service in a number of outlets around the country.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney, McDonagh said there is no incentive for workers earning more money on PUP to come back to work, and that the payment needs to be reviewed to “give some people more and other people less”.

“Where we have a mother and son working for us. He’s a student, he worked eight hours a week, he got somewhere between €80 and €100 a week. She was full time, and she has to look after elderly parents, and rightly so. And both qualify for the €350 Covid payment.

“Now I felt, and I do feel that the mother will be entitled to get a bit more than the son who was, as I say, only worked one shift a week, but he equally gets €350.

“Now, there’s no incentive for him to come back to work because he’s on a winner, he’s won the lotto.

“Why would he bother coming into work when he can sit at home and get €350 into his account every week,” McDonagh said.

I think she should be entitled to get probably €450 or €500. And on the other hand, I think the young lad should get no more than what he was making when he was a part-time employee, and that will incentivise him to come back to work.

The payment of €350 a week is due to expire mid-June, however, the Minister for Employment recently said it “will absolutely have to be extended” beyond that point.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has received over 815,000 applications for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment since it was introduced in March.

The latest figures show that some 579,400 people are in receipt of the payment, but 33,400 of them have recently returned to work and will not receive the payment from next week.

McDonagh said he wants to see the PUP reviewed as well as the wage subsidy scheme for employers as there are no subsidies for women returning from maternity leave or for new employees.

Speaking on the same programme, Labour TD Ged Nash said he could assure McDonagh that “no one is living high on the hog on PUP”.

“It’s really offensive and insulting, the kind of language Pat uses, that he’s used referring to the young man that he’s decided to isolate in his comment there as having somehow won the lotto because he happens to be having an income of €350 a week having lost his job through no fault of his own, or in fairness no fault of the business that employed him.”

Nash said there are some people who are on the payment who are taking home a little bit more than they did when they were working, but that real scandal is low pay.

“Most people I’ve met who lost their jobs through no fault of their own want to get back to work because there’s a dignity about work, but they want to go back to work that ensures that they earn a weekly pay package that allows them to make ends meet.”

McDonagh told McInneary that the business can’t afford to pay employees higher wages to incentivise them back to work because of the way the company has been hit financially by the pandemic. He said the company would be lucky break even this year.

‘Scaremongering’

In a report published this morning, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ERSI) advised against cutting the pandemic payment, warning that austerity measures could worsen the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic if undertaken too soon.

Around 8% of employees are on the minimum wage in Ireland. Compared to all employees, minimum wage employees are more likely to be women, work part-time and be in the 15-24 years age bracket.

According to the ERSI’s Quarterly Economic Commentary, nearly 27,000 18-19-year-olds are claiming the PUP, close to 60% of the total number of workers in that age bracket who had a job last year.

Over 93,000, or around 47%, of those formerly-employed workers aged between 19 and 22 are in the same situation.

The border region has been the worst-hit with nearly 30% of the labour force claiming the payment, followed by South-East with 28% and the Mid-West with almost 27%.

In the Dáil chamber yesterday, there was a testy exchange when Rise TD Paul Murphy asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar if he could live on less than €350 per week.

Murphy said: “My argument is very simple. Before you go and cut anybody’s pay who is on €350 per week – you should see what it is like to live on it.”

Murphy said attempts to cut the payment are comparable to when Varadkar set up a welfare cheats hotline during his time as Social Protection Minister.

“The same scaremongering about people scamming the system, the attempt to divide and rule workers and the underlying motivation to get people to work for poverty wages,” Murphy added.

The Taoiseach said the Cabinet will discuss the matter of extending the pandemic unemployment payment as well as the wage subsidy scheme.