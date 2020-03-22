This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Supermarkets hiring hundreds of employees to meet Covid-19 demand

Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 1:32 PM
25 minutes ago 5,957 Views 14 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey Burstein
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey Burstein

SEVERAL SUPERMARKETS IN Ireland have launched recruitment drives in a bid to cope with extra demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country’s biggest grocery distributor Musgrave, which operates SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak stores, will hire hundreds of new staff on a temporary basis.

Other chains such as Lidl and Aldi also recently launched recruitment drives for hundreds of jobs nationwide.

Musgrave is primarily recruiting people with experience in retail, fresh food, hospitality, driving and warehousing.

It has asked representative groups of businesses who have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis such as the Restaurants Association of Ireland and the Irish Hotels Federation to inform members about the jobs.

Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis. 

Musgrave has asked any businesses that were forced to temporarily lay off staff with expertise in these areas to contact the company.

In addition to the jobs available directly with Musgrave, SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak stores are also hiring directly. 

Related Read

22.03.20 About 40,000 people in Ireland waiting for Covid-19 test, all told to self-isolate while they wait

Musgrave CEO Noel Keeley said there has been “a huge increase in demand” in the last week and a half, a trend expected to continue “for an extended period”.

“To meet this level of demand, we need to increase our team numbers and ensure we have enough people to allow our current staff get time to rest,” he said. 

Given the large number of job losses in certain sectors, Keeley said Musgrave is “working closely with different representative bodies to prioritise those in the restaurant, food and retail sectors who were amongst the first to lose their jobs because of Covid-19″.

Meanwhile, Tesco Ireland has announced it will be awarding staff a 10% bonus for “going above and beyond during the Covid-19 crisis”.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

