This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No need for panic buying': Supermarkets warn consumers following 'high demand' over coronavirus

Images emerging on social media show lines of empty shelves and long queues in supermarkets.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 20,083 Views 63 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5044162
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

SUPERMARKETS HAVE warned shoppers not to “panic buy” following the Government announcement earlier today, as photos and videos emerge on social media showing empty shelves and long checkout queues. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that schools, creches, and universities are closed until 29 March and all indoor gathering of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people are to be cancelled. 

Many workers will be forced to either work from home, or to take unexpected leave from work. 

In the aftermath of this announcement, consumers have begun swarming supermarkets and bulkbuying goods, raising concerns over whether supermarkets can continue to meet the unexpected demands in their supply chains. 

Photos on social media show dozens of people queuing at individual checkouts and lines of empty shelves in supermarkets across the country. 

Musgraves, the group behind SuperValu and Centra, said it was trying to keep the supply chain going so there would be no food shortages but warned consumers not to bulk-buy and to “remain calm”. 

“We are experiencing high volumes of demand but our advice to the public is that there is no need for panic buying,” a statement from the group CEO Noel Keeley said.

“Panic buying is an inconvenience to other customers, so we would reiterate the call to remain calm. We continue to work to maximise availability and are working with suppliers to keep products flowing through the system.”

Keeley added: “We continue to work to maximise availability and are working with suppliers to keep products flowing through the system.”

“I would like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of every member of Musgrave team, our retail partners and their team who are going above and beyond for our customers. We would also like to thank the general public for their patience during this time.”

A statement from Retail Excellence also reiterated the same sentiments, warning customer that there are no issue in the supply chain at present. 

Lidl asked for people to “show compassion when interacting with our dedicated and hardworking store teams during this demanding period”. 

The retailer said that it has seen “significantly stronger sales” in many categories in recent days and is confident that it will maintain supply as demand remains high. 

Cafes, restuarants and bars will remain open over the coming weeks but the Government has asked members of the public to restrict movements, and for establishment owners to take necessary precautions. 

Graeme McQueen, Head of Communications at Dublin Chamber is encouraging the public not to bulk-buy and continue shopping as normal. 

“We’d encourage people to keep calm when it comes to grocery shopping. This is a public health issue, not a supply chain issue,” he said. 

“The stock-piling of food is not necessary. Shops are staying open and stocks will continue to be replenished over the coming days and weeks. The majority of cafes and restaurants will also remain open.

“Our advice would be for people to shop for food as they normally would. This will ensure there is plenty to go round.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (63)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie