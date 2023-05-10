Supermarket chains and grocery representatives to meet Govt today over soaring food prices

REPRESNTATIVES OF LARGE supermarkets chains, smaller shops and the grocery industry are to meet the Government at the Department of Enterprise today over food price inflation.

Opposition parties have been pressuring the Government to bring transparency to food prices and profits made by the industry.

The gathering of the Retail Forum was called by Neale Richmond, the minister of state with responsibility for retail business.

Speaking earlier this week, Richmond said the Government had the power to introduce price caps on products but did not want to do that.

He added that while inflation had decreased in Ireland in the past year, this did not see prices reducing in turn.

“Inflation this time last year was running at about 10%, it is down to 5% now. We should be seeing prices coming down,” he told RTE’s The Week in Politics programme.

He added: “We are very worried that they haven’t and we want to engage openly and honestly with the retail sector.

“What is directly open to government is the powers under the 2007 Consumer Protection Act which allows the Government to introduce price caps on certain products if it so chooses.

“We really don’t want to do that, that comes with very serious consequences, but it is something that is open to the Government.”

Retail Ireland has denied that prices were higher in Ireland than the rest of the EU, arguing that there has been an average of about 27% across the EU in the last two years.

“The Government must forcefully insist on full scrutiny of the obscene profits being made by retailers at the expense of their customers,” said Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns.

Cairns said recent reductions in the price of milk and butter were “tokenistic and will do little to cut householders’ soaring grocery bills”, which she said have increased by €1,200 in the last year alone.

“It is deeply immoral for supermarkets to be fleecing their customers in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis. Grocery inflation is now running at more than 16 per cent – way ahead of general inflation – which suggests that retailers are making massive profits,” Cairns said.

“The major supermarkets insist they are not profiteering, yet there is no clarity about the profits of their Irish operations. The Government must insist on full transparency on the levels of profit they are generating in Ireland and make clear what action they will take to curb any greed exposed.”