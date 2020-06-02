This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 24 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Major spike in grocery sales since restrictions began

Take-home grocery sales grew by 25% over the last 12 weeks – the fastest rate of growth in 15 years.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 4:06 PM
45 minutes ago 4,747 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112971
Supermarket sales have jumped in recent weeks since Covid-19 restrictions were announced.
Image: Shutterstock/TY Lim
Supermarket sales have jumped in recent weeks since Covid-19 restrictions were announced.
Supermarket sales have jumped in recent weeks since Covid-19 restrictions were announced.
Image: Shutterstock/TY Lim

GROCERY SALES HAVE grown by the fastest rate in 15 years since the start of the coronavirus crisis, according to new figures. 

Figures released today by retail analyst Kantar shows that take-home grocery sales grew by 25.4% in the last 12 weeks – a rate of growth unseen in 15 years. 

Online grocery sales were 76% higher than a year ago, with 15% of Irish households receiving at least one delivery in the last 12 weeks. 

The research also found that alcohol sales grew by 93% over the four weeks to 17 May. 

“The jump in grocery sales over the most recent three-months in large part reflects the fact that it includes both the pre-lockdown surge in shopper spend and the eight weeks of stay-at-home advice from government, bringing almost all meals into the home,” said Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar. 

However, she warned that the overall picture for some supermarkets will be less positive “as these gains are offset by falling spend on on-the-go meals, drinks and snacks”. 

SuperValu

The fastest growing retailer was SuperValu, which also claimed the largest market share. Sales have grown by over 32% since this time last year, while Lidl also saw a growth of 30.5%. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Martin Kelleher, the Managing Director of SuperValu, thanked customers for supporting the business. 

“The sales increase has seen shoppers change their behaviour, with a shift from fresh food to other categories like baking and personal care,” he said.

“In terms of the baking category, sales of flour alone have risen 200% and we have also seen a rise in demand for related products such as toppings, mini marshmallows and core baking ingredients like raising agents, flavourings and food colourings.”

“We have seen soap sales soar by 400% and over the course of the past number of months our stores have sold enough toilet paper to go around the world eight times,” Kelleher added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie