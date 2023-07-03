Larger and brighter 'supermoon' will be visible tonight and tomorrow

THE FIRST SUPERMOON of 2023, an event where the moon appears larger and brighter than normal, will be visible tonight and tomorrow night.

The first of four supermoons this year, the July Supermoon is also known as the Buck moon because this is the month when male deer grow antlers.

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth at the same time as a full moon which makes the moon appear 14% larger and 30% brighter than normal.

Astronomy Ireland have asked moon gazers to send them any photos of the moon taken tonight and tomorrow for their magazine and have also advised what the ideal time for seeing the supermoon is.

“We are urging everyone to get creative and send us your photographs of the SuperMoon rising at approximately 10:45pm Monday, or tomorrow night at 11:20pm,” the group’s founder and chairman David Moore said.

“This is the first of four superMoons that occur in 2023 so there is a very exciting season of supermoon watching ahead.”

Alamy Stock Photo A supermoon rising over the Rock of Dunamase in County Laois in 2020 Alamy Stock Photo

Two more supermoons will take place this summer, on 1 August and 20 August.

It is also relatively rare for two full moons to take place in the same month, which happens once every two to three years with the second full moon being known as a ‘blue moon’.

The fourth and final supermoon of the year will occur on 29 September.