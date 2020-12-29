Poll: Should drug testing facilities be available at music festivals?

DRUG TESTING AT Irish music festivals could receive the green light by summer 2021, according to the Minister for State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan.

In 2017, the government announced that a working group involving health professionals, festival organisers and advocacy groups would be established to examine harm-reduction measures among drug-users at festivals.

Frank Feighan told TheJournal.ie that drug testing facilities could “absolutely” be available at music festivals next summer, if the events are able to take place.

