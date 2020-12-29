#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Poll: Should drug testing facilities be available at music festivals?

Drug testing could be up and running for music festivals next summer (if they are able to take place).

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 10:50 AM
File image of a music festival in Denmark.
Image: Shutterstock
File image of a music festival in Denmark.
File image of a music festival in Denmark.
Image: Shutterstock

DRUG TESTING AT Irish music festivals could receive the green light by summer 2021, according to the Minister for State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan. 

In 2017, the government announced that a working group involving health professionals, festival organisers and advocacy groups would be established to examine harm-reduction measures among drug-users at festivals.

Frank Feighan told TheJournal.ie that drug testing facilities could “absolutely” be available at music festivals next summer, if the events are able to take place. 

So today we’re asking: Should drug testing facilities be available at music festivals?


Poll Results:

Yes (316)
No  (60)
No opinion (16)



Orla Dwyer
