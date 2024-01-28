Support for Sinn Féin at lowest point since last general election

SUPPORT FOR SINN Féin is at its lowest level since the last general election.

That is according to the latest poll by Red C/Business Post, which has the party on 25%, down from 29% in November.

Sinn Féin’s popularity is strongest among working-class voters, with 36% saying they’d give the party their vote. Nearly a third of voters in Connacht and Ulster said they support the party.

Dublin remains a challenge for the republican party, with support in the area at 18%.

Advertisement

As for government parties, support for Fine Gael is unchanged at 20%, while Fianna Fáil gained one percentage point, bringing it to 17%. It is a year since Fianna Fáil polled so high.

The Green Party stays at 4%, as does the Labour Party.

The Social Democrats keeps its 6%.

Independents have made modest gains, rising two points to 15%.

People Before Profit is unchanged at 3%.

Aontú has gained one percentage point, now sitting at 3% as well.