Leo Varadkar and Mary Lou McDonald PA
Poll

Support for Sinn Féin at lowest point since last general election

Results of the latest Red C/Business Post poll show support for the party is dwindling.
80
8.5k
1 hour ago

SUPPORT FOR SINN Féin is at its lowest level since the last general election.

That is according to the latest poll by Red C/Business Post, which has the party on 25%, down from 29% in November.

Sinn Féin’s popularity is strongest among working-class voters, with 36% saying they’d give the party their vote. Nearly a third of voters in Connacht and Ulster said they support the party.

Dublin remains a challenge for the republican party, with support in the area at 18%. 

As for government parties, support for Fine Gael is unchanged at 20%, while Fianna Fáil gained one percentage point, bringing it to 17%. It is a year since Fianna Fáil polled so high.

The Green Party stays at 4%, as does the Labour Party.

The Social Democrats keeps its 6%.

Independents have made modest gains, rising two points to 15%.

People Before Profit is unchanged at 3%.

Aontú has gained one percentage point, now sitting at 3% as well.

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Readers Comments
80
