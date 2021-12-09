Government announces further financial supports for businesses impacted by Covid-19

THE GOVERNMENT HAS this morning announced further supports for businesses that have been impacted by the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Further Covid-19 restrictions came into effect on Tuesday and will last until 9 January.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath this morning announced plans to extended the enhanced supports for business who qualify for the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) for December and January.

The current rate, therefore, will remain the same until the end of January.

The Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) is to be extended from the end of December to 31 January 2022.

Following approval from Government on Friday, 3 December, the Department of Finance worked with the Revenue Commissioners to further develop a proposal to modify the CRSS to provide targeted support for businesses which are subject to the latest public health restrictions.

The Department of Finance said the objective of this modified scheme was to provide targeted, timely and sector-specific support to supplement the EWSS payments to affected businesses.

However, the Department has today said that on further consideration and analysis of the available data, “it proved to be administratively very complex to design such a scheme and it would not be possible to have it operational ahead of Christmas as had been intended”.

Donohoe and McGrath have now decided that maintaining the enhanced rates of subsidy under the EWSS for a further two months is a “relatively more efficient and effective way to support affected businesses in the short term”.

As noted above, Minister Donohoe has also decided to extend the end-date of the CRSS to 31 January 2022 to align with the requirement for nightclubs to close until 9 January 2022.

A further amendment to the Finance Bill 2021 will be brought in the Seanad stage next week to give effect to these changes.

Under the new rules, nightclubs are not permitted to open and indoor hospitality has to keep the current midnight curfew.

No more than six people can sit at a table and there is table service only with strict social distancing. Multiple table bookings are also not allowed in hospitality, and masks must be worn when not at the table.

Strict social distancing is required in all bars and restaurants, including hotels.

Covid-19 vaccine cert are now required for hotel bars, restaurants, gyms and leisure centres.

There is also now a limit of 50% capacity for indoor cultural, entertainment, community and sporting events. Attendees must all be fully seated and masks must be worn at all times.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment reopened on Tuesday for people who have been laid off as a result of the latest restrictions. However, further supports for businesses had not been announced until this morning.

“I fully appreciate the difficulty many businesses have been presented with in recent weeks given the evolving situation with Covid-19 and recent decisions taken regarding public health restrictions,” Minister Donohoe said this morning.

“As announced last week, it was intended to develop further targeted support for those sectors that are most affected by these restrictions and to have this support in place quickly. Upon further analysis of the proposal by my Department and the Revenue Commissioners, it became clear that it would be complex to develop an appropriate and effective scheme in the immediate term,” Donohoe said.

“Instead, I have decided to extend the enhanced rates of EWSS for the months of December and January to give certainty to businesses when they need it most,” he said.

Donohoe said the Government has been “clear that there will be no cliff edge to supports for employers”, however, he added: “But we have also been clear that the EWSS cannot run indefinitely, nor is it sustainable to continue with the enhanced rates for a prolonged period of time given the very substantial costs to the Exchequer”.