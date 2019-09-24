This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK Supreme Court ruling on legality of Boris Johnson suspending parliament due today

The Prime Minister has insisted that proroguing parliament was a routine thing to do.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 7:17 AM
45 minutes ago 1,448 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4821912
Boris Johnson in New York yesterday
Image: Craig Ruttle/PA Images
Boris Johnson in New York yesterday
Boris Johnson in New York yesterday
Image: Craig Ruttle/PA Images

THE UK SUPREME Court will today rule on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending parliament, in a major test for his premiership with the Brexit deadline of 31 October still looming. 

If the verdict goes against Johnson, it could see parliament rapidly reassemble and would inevitably trigger questions about his position, having unlawfully advised Queen Elizabeth II to suspend parliament.

It would be the latest hammer blow to his plans for taking Britain out of the European Union next month, and pile huge pressure on his minority government.

Speaking in New York last night, however, he said the reasons for proroguing parliament and wanting a Queen’s Speech – an event where the monarch formally outlines the priorities of the government – were “very good indeed”. 

He insisted that when parliament returns in the middle of next month, it will have “bags of time to scrutinise the deal that I hope we’ll be able to do [with the EU]“. 

Today’s decision in London will follow two prior court decisions. The highest civil court in Scotland previously ruled that suspending parliament was unlawful while the English High Court said it was not a matter for judges. 

The Supreme Court must therefore decide whether it even has the power to rule on such a case, before coming to any decision on the legality of the move.

David Pannick, representing campaigners appealing against the High Court ruling, argued that judges had the right to decide the proper scope of the prime minister’s power to advise the head of state on shuttering parliament.

“This five-week prorogation has prevented parliament from carrying out its scrutiny functions over the executive over a period of exceptional length… for no rational reason,” he said.

But Advocate General Richard Keen, the British government’s top Scottish legal advisor, said it would see the courts straying into an “ill-defined minefield”.

“This is forbidden territory. It is a matter between the executive and parliament.”

What could happen?

The 11 judges each express their own view, and have broadly five options.

They could decide it is not a matter for the courts, or decide it is within their scope but that Johnson acted lawfully.

They could rule that he acted unlawfully, but that the period of prorogation was not in itself unreasonable, meaning Johnson could decide to prorogue again in a lawful manner.

If they find he acted unlawfully and that he suspended parliament for an unreasonably long time, he will be obliged to recall parliament. 

The court could also decide that because the prorogation was not lawful, it never really happened, meaning parliament remains in session. 

The Supreme Court will begin delivering its judgement at 10.30am this morning, ahead of a meeting due to take place later between Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie