This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges

Now aged in his early thirties, Eric Eoin Marques is wanted by US authorities.

By Aodhan O Faolain Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 11:33 AM
12 minutes ago 644 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4551678
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE SUPREME COURT has cleared the way for the extradition to the United States of Eric Eoin Marques, a man accused of being the world’s biggest facilitator of child pornography.

The decision brings to an end a lengthy battle by Marques before the Irish courts aimed at preventing his extradition. 

This morning the five-judge Supreme Court unanimously dismissed his appeal against a decision of the High Court that he be surrendered to the US authorities.

That decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Now aged in his early thirties Marques is wanted by US authorities to face charges relating to conspiring to distribute and advertise child pornography, and advertising and distributing child pornography. 

He is alleged to be owner and administrator of an anonymous hosting site known as Freedom Hosting.Marques, with an address at Mountjoy Square, Dublin, has been in custody since his arrest in August 2013 after being refused bail over concerns including he represented a flight risk and may interfere with evidence.

Last year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Marques’ appeal on the basis that it raised points of law that were of public significance.   

The appeal, aimed at halting his surrender, centred around the DPP’s decision not to prosecute him in Ireland for the same offences the US authorities want to prosecute him for.

His lawyers asked the Supreme Court whether the Minister for Justice was under an obligation to seek reasons from the Director of Public Prosecutions as to why Marques was not being prosecuted in Ireland for the offences he is accused of. 

The court was also asked if the reasons given by the Minister in making the decision to extradite Marques were adequate.  

The State, represented by Ronan Kennedy, had argued that the appeal be dismissed. 

Giving the court’s decision Justice Peter Charleton said the Minister for Justice “was not under an obligation to seek reasons from the DPP as to why a suspect is not being prosecuted in Ireland.”

The Minister, who under the 1965 Extradition Act can refuse to order a suspect’s extradition, has a separate function from the DPP, he added. 

In addition, Justice Charleton said that the reasons given by the Minister in the circumstances of this case not to seek reasons from the DPP were adequate, the Judge added.  

Justice William McKechnie, Justice John McMenamin, Justice Iseult O’Malley and Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan all concurred with Justice Charleton’s decision. 

The court then lifted the stay on the extradition order made by the lower courts clearing the way for Marques’ surrender to the US authorities. 

Marques was not present in court for the judgement. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    96,750  41
    2
    		More to Ireland den dis? Alan Partridge 'Men Behind the Wire' clip prompts amusement, bemusement
    87,806  54
    3
    		CCTV shows up to 400 people were present for Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    55,655  4
    Fora
    1
    		UK chain Leon spotted a third Dublin restaurant location – but is in no rush to open it
    273  0
    2
    		With Brexit (seemingly) days away, UK firm Paysafe secured e-money approval in Ireland
    229  0
    The42
    1
    		'Here's a pic of me at work' - AFLW star hits back at 'derogatory comments' in photo storm
    100,561  22
    2
    		Dublin ace forward undergoes surgery for fractured jaw following clash with Tyrone keeper
    53,281  92
    3
    		Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    33,449  84
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Robert Sheehan did the floss dance on a London tube and wrecked everyone's head in the process
    8,376  1
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I committed major fraud at work - but I stand by what I did
    7,003  3
    3
    		9 Mother's Day gifts you can get for your máthair iontach under €20
    4,059  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Former soldier settles case over health problems he claims were caused by anti-malaria drug
    Man jailed for animal cruelty days before his son died moves to appeal his three-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    EU
    Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'
    Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'
    'A lot of concern' among EU states over prospect of Article 50 long extension, Coveney warns
    McDonald's appeals EU decision to cancel Big Mac trademark
    COURT
    82-year-old ex-US marine remanded in jail over alleged security breach at Shannon Airport
    82-year-old ex-US marine remanded in jail over alleged security breach at Shannon Airport
    Woman charged over seizure of €196,000 and drugs in Limerick
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie