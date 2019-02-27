UK Supreme Court to give judgement on inquiry over murdered Belfast solicitor

The family of Pat Finucane, sons John and Michael, daughter Katherine, and wife Geraldine, pictured in London in 2012 Source: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

THE UK SUPREME Court will today give its judgement in a challenge not to hold a public inquiry into the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane in his family home in 1989.

Finucane, a 39-year-old human rights solicitor, was shot dead in front of his three children and wife Geraldine, who was also injured, on 12 February 1989.

While the UK government in 2011 finally admitted to collusion between the loyalist paramilitaries who killed Finucane and British intelligence services, no member of the security services has ever faced prosecution.

Finucane’s widow Geraldine Finucane was granted permission last year to take an appeal to the Supreme Court questioning the decision of the UK Court of Appeal to deny the family a full inquiry.

She took a case calling for a full public inquiry into the crime to the UK Supreme Court on 26 June 2018.

Finucane’s family had previously accused former prime minister David Cameron of reneging on a promise to hold an inquiry into accusations of state collusion.

Cameron apologised to the Finucane family in the wake of the 2011 review of the murder, and said Finucane could still be alive today had it not been for state involvement.

Geraldine Finucane, however, said the 2011 report had been drawn up without any input from her family.

With reporting by Cianan Brennan

