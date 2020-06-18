This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 18 June, 2020
US Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to end 'Dreamer' immigrant programme

The decision came three and a half years after Trump entered office promising to halt almost all immigration.

By AFP Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 4:20 PM
Pro-immigration demonstrators outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC in October 2019
Image: Mike Theiler/UPI via PA Images
Image: Mike Theiler/UPI via PA Images

THE US SUPREME Court has dealt President Donald Trump’s efforts to choke off immigration a fresh blow after rejecting his cancellation of the DACA programme protecting 700,000 Dreamers, undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children.

The high court said Trump’s 2017 move to cancel his predecessor Barack Obama’s landmark Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme was “arbitrary and capricious” under government administrative procedures.

The judgement on a five-to-four vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court’s four liberal members, stressed that it was not an assessment of the correctness of the 2012 DACA programme itself.

Instead, they said the Trump administration had violated official government procedures in the way they sought to quickly rescind DACA in September 2017 based on weak legal justifications.

The decision came three and a half years after Trump entered office promising to halt almost all immigration and to expel the more than 10 million people estimated living in the country, many for decades, without legal immigration documents.

The Obama administration had sought to address this issue in 2012 with the DACA policy offering protection at renewable two-year periods, including authorisation to work, to people brought into the United States illegally as children and then growing up here.

© AFP 2020

