#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Advertisement

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe listed for first sittings of court next month

Woulfe is listed for sittings on three days next month, 4, 12 and 19 February.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 1:40 PM
19 minutes ago 1,793 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5330365
Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe
Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

THE SUPREME COURT judge Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe has been listed for his first sitting of the court next month. 

Woulfe is listed for sittings on three days next month, 4, 12 and 19 February. 

He was nominated to the Supreme Court in mid-July, a number of weeks after the Fianna Fail-Fine Gael-Green Party government was formed. 

The Supreme Court judge attended the “golfgate” event in Clifden, Co Galway, in August when members of the Oireachtas’ golf society gathered for a dinner organised in variance with Covid-19 rules.

He refused to resign over his handling of the incident despite a call from chief justice Frank Clarke to quit.

Last month, new legislation that would reform how judges are appointed in Ireland was approved for drafting by the government. 

Related Read

26.11.20 Analysis: Unrelenting pressure from a unified opposition kept the Woulfe affair firmly in the spotlight

The Judicial Appointments Commission Bill would establish a new commission to replace the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board. 

The proposal to reform the system comes after the controversy surrounding Woulfe and the Golfgate event. The government subsequently faced questions over how he came to be appointed to the Supreme Court last summer.

Opposition parties raised concerns about the selection process after it emerged in November that Cabinet was not told in July that a number of other judges had expressed interest in the vacancy on the Supreme Court before Woulfe was selected.

The former Attorney General’s name was the only one Justice Minister Helen McEntee put forward to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader for approval, only three weeks after she was appointed as minister. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie