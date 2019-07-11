This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 11 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Surfers battle to refloat stranded dolphin on Clare beach

The mammal was later found dead in a nearby river.

By Pat Flynn Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 7,941 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4720662

A GROUP OF surfers repeatedly attempted to refloat a live stranded dolphin on a popular beach in Co Clare this morning however the mammal was later found dead in a nearby river.

The live stranding was reported at around 10am at Lahinch in North Clare by a group of people were taking surfing lessons.

The surfers attempted to coax the mammal out beyond the waves in the hope it would swim away again. However, their repeated efforts and those of a local conservation group, were in vain.

Dr Simon Berrow of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) also attempted to refloat the striped dolphin several times.

He said: “We got a call about a live stranded dolphin at Lahinch and made our way to the area. We found a striped dolphin, quite a large animal, obviously in distress. We tried to push it out again (to sea) but it was very weak.”

Posted by on Thursday, 11 July 2019

A live stranding is when a living animal that comes ashore and is unable to return to the sea however, why cetaceans live strand remains a mystery, and even after investigation it is not always definitively possible to determine the reason behind it. Some causes of live strandings may be due to natural reasons, often because a mammal is ill or injured.

After it was thought the dolphin had returned to sea, Dr Berrow and another member of the IWDG were called back to Lahinch later in the afternoon following further reports that the dolphin had stranded again.

It’s believed the dolphin swam or was carried parallel to the beach by the incoming tide and attempted to swim upriver where it finally succumbed and died on the water’s edge.

Dr Berrow praised the young surfers for their efforts.

“The surfers did their best and we thank them for trying but sometimes a dolphin will live strand themselves. They did the right thing by reporting it. Sometimes we can help but if a dolphin is either too ill, weak or injured and they live strand, there’s very little you can do,” he said.

The dolphin was later recovered from the water and removed for further examination.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie