Zelenskyy greets British prime minister Rishi Sunak as he begins UK visit

LAST UPDATE | 1 minute ago
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy is making his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of his country.
British prime minister Rishi Sunak has promised extra military support and announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, a key request from Mr Zelensky.
Downing Street said the surprise visit would see Zelenskyy meet Sunak, visit Ukrainian troops and address the UK Parliament.
Welcome to the UK, President @ZelenskyyUa.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 8, 2023
🇬🇧🇺🇦 #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/rMoBTC3ken
Zelenskyy will also have an audience with King Charles, Buckingham Palace said.
Sunak embraced Zelenskyy as he arrived this morning at Stansted Airport on just his second overseas visit since the war broke out – the Ukrainian president travelled to Washington in December last year.
Sunak said: “President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.
“Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.
“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.
“It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”
The UK has also announced a fresh round of sanctions against the Russian military and some Kremlin figures.
The sanctions package hits six entities the British Foreign Office said provided military equipment such as drones to the Russia government, as well as eight individuals and one entity linked to Russian financial networks.
The UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Ukraine has shown Putin that it will not break under his tyrannical invasion. He has responded by indiscriminately striking civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country.
“We cannot let him succeed. We must increase our support.”
“These new sanctions accelerate the economic pressure on Putin – undermining his war machine to help Ukraine prevail.
“I am determined, consistent with our laws, that Russia will have no access to the assets we have frozen until it ends, once and for all, its threats to Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and integrity.”
Meanwhile, the expansion of the UK’s training programme to include jet fighter pilots is significant as Zelenskyy has been urging Western nations to supply planes.
The UK has so far refused, arguing that the RAF’s F-35 and Typhoon jets take too long for pilots to train on.
But the announcement by Downing Street signals a shift for the future, and officials said that “as part of that long-term capability investment” the UK will work with Ukraine and international allies “to co-ordinate collective support to meet Ukraine’s defensive needs”.
Ukrainian troops are already being trained in the use of Challenger 2 tanks, which are expected to be sent to the country next month.
Sunak will offer longer-range firepower to help counter Russia’s ability to strike at Ukraine’s towns and energy facilities.
