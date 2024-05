A LAW THAT will grant children born via surrogacy a lifelong legal relationship with their mother or second parent is set to pass through final stage of the Dáil tonight.

The bill will then pass to the Seanad ahead of the summer Oireachtas recess.

Currently there are no laws in Ireland governing domestic or international surrogacy.

The Assisted Human Reproduction Bill seeks to provide standards and regulation of reproductive healthcare and fertility technologies in Ireland.

It also deals with the issue of domestic surrogacy.

Once the bill becomes law it will also grant legal recognition for families with children born through surrogacy.

Speaking ahead of the Dáil debate this evening Ciara Merrigan, chairperson of Irish Families Through Surrogacy said today is a hugely significant day for parents across Ireland who have created their families through surrogacy and for future families who will have no choice but to pursue this avenue.

“We acknowledge the hard work done to date by the Government, which will enable children born through surrogacy to be viewed as equals in the eyes of Irish law,” Merrigan said.

She added however that there are still outstanding issues and some families who need “additional legislative cover”.

“We will continue to campaign on these issues and are heartened by Minister Donnelly’s reassurance that they will be addressed through a supplementary bill in September this year,” Merrigan said.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery Kearney also said the progression of the bill today is a “welcome relief” to the families waiting to apply for lifelong recognition of their parent-child relationships.

Seery Kearney, who has been a strong advocate for this legislation, said applications for parental orders – including her own – will hopefully commence this autumn.

Seery Kearney has previously spoken publicly about her own experience of pregnancy loss and surrogacy.