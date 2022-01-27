#Open journalism No news is bad news

Parents expecting baby via surrogate in Ukraine urged to contact Dept, Seanad told

Senator Mary Seery-Kearney said she has been in discussions with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney about the issues.

By Christina Finn Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 4:58 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FAMILIES WHO ARE expecting babies via surrogacy in Ukraine are being asked to contact the Department of Foreign Affairs, according to Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery-Kearney.

She told the Seanad today that she is aware of at least 14 babies expected via surrogacy in Ukraine between now and May. 

“I have reached out to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, to make him aware of the circumstances of these families and he has responded with reassurance that his Department will provide support appropriate to the needs as they present themselves at the time of the baby’s birth.

“Minister Coveney has asked that families contact the Department to advise them of when they are expecting their babies so that preparations can be made for any eventuality.

“Any families looking to make contact with the Department or searching for help can get in touch with me,” she said. 

The evolving situation in Ukraine is a cause of increasing anxiety to families who are expecting babies via surrogacy in the country at present, said the senator. 

“I am urging any families expecting babies via surrogacy in Ukraine to get in touch with me so I can connect them with the appropriate parties in the strictest confidence,” she added. 

Seery-Kearney, who is the Seanad Spokesperson on Children for Fine Gael and who has spoken out about Ireland’s lack of surrogacy laws, said officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs “have always been most responsive and supportive as families” who go through the process of securing  emergency travel passport for their babies for the return to Ireland.

“At the start of the covid pandemic when travel came to an abrupt stop, Irish officials went to extraordinary lengths to support families and repatriate them with their newborns and I have no doubt this will be no different,” she said.

Senator Seery Kearney said there are two clinics supporting surrogacy – one in Kiev and another in Lviv.

“I have been advised that clinics are making contingency plans to support surrogates to move to Lviv in the event of matters in Ukraine deteriorating on the Eastern side of the county so as to ensure their safety and comfort as they give birth and recover from birth,” she said. 

About the author:

Christina Finn
