#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Majority of Irish people don't support a ban on recyclable coffee cups, survey finds

A so-called latte levy is being considered by the Government.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 8:07 AM
1 hour ago 4,395 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5803744
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ALMOST TWO-THIRDS of Irish people are against a ban on recyclable and compostable coffee cups, a new survey has found. 

The survey, conducted by Ireland Thinks on behalf of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), found that Irish people would prefer to see the Government focus on improving recycling and composting facilities rather than an outright ban.

The polling surveyed 1,211 Irish adults for their views on the Government’s proposed measures, which could prospectively introduce either an outright ban, or a levy of anywhere between 20c and €1, on a number of single-use items used in food and beverage retails.

Paper-based coffee cups have been identified as one of the first targets for such measures.

However, 63% of respondents felt that the latte levy ban should exclude cups certified as recyclable or compostable. This rose to 72% of respondents aged between 35 and 44-years-old.

When excluding the 11% of respondents who selected ‘don’t know’, 70% of people across all age groups felt that paper-based cups should not be subject to these measures.

The levy, proposed in the Circular Economy Bill, has been tabled by Minister Ossian Smyth who has said the intention is to encourage customers to switch to reusable items, with the eventual intent of an outright ban on coffee cups and other single use items.

Chief Executive of RAI Adrian Cummins said: “There are around 15,000 employees in the coffee-related hospitality sector in Ireland, and the vast majority of coffee shop business is takeaway trade.

“These to-go outlets, often small, family-run businesses will have to shoulder the burden of the levy and prospective ban on cups. It’s clear from these survey results that consumers don’t have much of an appetite for such a ban, and would rather see the Government focus on improving recycling capacity.

“This is a measure that the restaurant industry would be 100% on board with – we all recognise that Ireland must do more to reduce its plastics use and littering levels, but banning compostable and recyclable paper-based cups in favour of hard plastic cups isn’t the way to go about it. The market will be driven towards cheap and low-quality items made entirely of hard plastics, with limited reuse potential.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Small Businesses

Smaller businesses will be hit hardest by the levy, according to the RAI.

John Bradbury operates bakeries and delis in Kildare and said that his business decided to purchase compostable cups for an additional cost as it was “the right thing to do”. He added that theis new proposed levy is another setback for his industry.

“Over the past ten years, Bradbury’s alongside most of the industry has been changing over to compostable paper-based products, at a high cost for business. It costs significantly more to use a fully compostable cup, liner and lid, but we do this voluntarily because it’s the right thing to do and because I want to leave the planet a better place for my children and grandchildren.”

“The industry has had so many setbacks between the pandemic, Brexit and the Ukrainian conflict, and now the Government wants to tax a product that we have worked so hard to source sustainably. It’s demoralising. Why am I spending an extra €40 – 50,000 per year to source compostable packaging that will now be taxed? I could order very cheap plastic cups from China for a fraction of the price, and believe me, business owners will do this because they can’t afford yet another hit,” he added.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie