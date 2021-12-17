#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 17 December 2021
Advertisement

Processing issue with SUSI grant delays payments to students

The monthly maintenance grant was set to be paid out to students today.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 17 Dec 2021, 3:21 PM
41 minutes ago 1,629 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5633734
University College Dublin
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
University College Dublin
University College Dublin
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A PROCESSING ISSUE has led to delays in the payment of SUSI maintenance grants to students in higher education.

The monthly maintenance grant was set to be paid out to students in receipt of SUSI today, but students in higher education institutions did not receive a payment.

“SUSI is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for SUSI, adding that it was caused by a “processing issue”.

The spokesperson confirmed that students who have bank accounts with AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB or Ulster Bank will receive their payment today as scheduled.

However, students with an account in any other financial institution will have to wait until Monday for the maintenance grant to be paid.

“SUSI apologises for the inconvenience caused,” said the spokesperson.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

While students in higher education institutions did not receive payment, students in further education should have received their payments today as scheduled.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie