Processing issue with SUSI grant delays payments to students

A PROCESSING ISSUE has led to delays in the payment of SUSI maintenance grants to students in higher education.

The monthly maintenance grant was set to be paid out to students in receipt of SUSI today, but students in higher education institutions did not receive a payment.

“SUSI is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for SUSI, adding that it was caused by a “processing issue”.

The spokesperson confirmed that students who have bank accounts with AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB or Ulster Bank will receive their payment today as scheduled.

However, students with an account in any other financial institution will have to wait until Monday for the maintenance grant to be paid.

“SUSI apologises for the inconvenience caused,” said the spokesperson.

While students in higher education institutions did not receive payment, students in further education should have received their payments today as scheduled.