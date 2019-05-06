Man arrested after standoff in hunt for 'extremely dangerous' suspect behind English rapes and abductions

POLICE IN ENGLAND have arrested a man as part of the investigation into a series of rapes and abductions in recent weeks.

Officers hunting for Joseph McCann arrested a man found in a tree on a country road outside of Congleton in Cheshire in the north-west of England last night, Sky News and BBC News reported.

Cheshire Police tweeted: “Officers investigating the abduction of two women have located a man in connection with the incident. The man has been secured by officers in a rural area of Congleton and is currently talking to trained negotiators.”

An attempted abduction of two teenage girls took place in the town of Congleton earlier yesterday.

The developments follow confirmation from London’s Metropolitan Police last week that they were seeking to speak to McCann in relation to three “horrific incidents” of rape and abduction against women.

#LatestNews -Officers investigating the abduction of two women have located a man in connection with the incident. The man has been secured by officers in a rural area of Congleton and is currently talking to trained negotiators. pic.twitter.com/BOTXMazmYc — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) May 5, 2019 Source: Cheshire Police /Twitter

In its latest public statement on the search for the 34-year-old the force’s lead investigator Katherine Goodwin said he was wanted for two offences by the Met Police and for a third offence by police in Hertfordshire, to the north of London.

The first woman was abducted from a street in Chingford in London in the very early hours of Thursday, 25 April. The second woman was taken from a street in Edgware just 12 hours later, at 12:15pm.

The women were driven to a hotel in Watford where McCann attempted to book a room later that afternoon. According to the police statement, “this didn’t work out for him and he drove the women away from the hotel”.

At around 2.30pm the women managed to escape during a struggle with the suspect at Osborne Road in Watford.

The statement said that a third offence in Watford, in the early hours of Sunday 21 April is being jointly investigated by the Met and Hertfordshire Police.

Goodwin warned that McCann was a violent individual who is a risk to women and poses a threat to children and confirmed Met Police were offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

In an earlier statement Met Police described him as having blue eyes, a bald head or shaved blond hair with a light-coloured short beard and having “a slight Irish accent”.

“We would ask anyone with any information about McCann’s whereabouts to contact us immediately – McCann is considered extremely dangerous and a risk to the public and we ask people not to approach him, but instead call 999,” that statement said.

Suspect driven away from the standoff in Congleton just before 3am - 9 hours after two women were forced into a car in the town. pic.twitter.com/NjL2ldD1mm — Tom Parmenter (@TomSkyNews) May 6, 2019 Source: Tom Parmenter /Twitter

The man now in custody was arrested after a series of road closures and checks yesterday night, Sky News correspondent Tom Parmenter, who was at the scene, reported.

“After nine hours pursuing their suspect the police tracked him to some open fields just on the northern edge of this market town.

“At one stage the man had climbed a tree to try and evade capture but trained negotiators managed to resolve the standoff.”

Parmenter reported that teams walked the suspect past reporters at around 3am, his face hidden from view, and into a police vehicle.