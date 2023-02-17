Suspect charged after woman attempts to bite gardaí and pulls garda's hair

A SUSPECT HAS been charged in relation to a public order incident in which a woman pulled a Garda’s hair and attempted to bite Garda members.

Gardaí responded to reports shortly before 7pm yesterday evening of a woman acting in an erratic manner on Dean Street in Dublin 8.

Gardaí engaged with the woman and attempted to offer assistance at the scene, but she became aggressive towards them.

“The woman pulled a female Garda’s hair and attempted to bite Garda members,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

A suspect was later arrested by gardaí and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.

She was due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

