Monday 29 July, 2019
PSNI release description of suspect who planted 'booby-trap' device to kill police officers

Police believe the incident was staged to lure officers to the area.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 29 Jul 2019, 6:18 PM
43 minutes ago 1,232 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4744955
Ammunition technical officers near the scene in Tullygally Road, Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ammunition technical officers near the scene in Tullygally Road, Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Ammunition technical officers near the scene in Tullygally Road, Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DETECTIVES FROM THE PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have released a description of a “suspicious person” who was seen running away from the scene of an explosion in Co Armagh on Friday night. 

At around midnight on Friday night police received a report from a member of the public that a loud bang or explosion had been heard in the area of Tullygally Road in Craigavon.

A short time later, a Belfast based newspaper received a call claiming a mortar had been fired at police in the same area.

When they arrived at the scene responding crews located a viable and deadly device close to a public bus stop.

“I believe the incident was staged in order to lure police into the area where a booby-trap device was placed and designed to explode if moved or touched,” Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell today.

This was clearly designed to kill anyone who lifted or moved the device.

Detective Campbell appealed to anyone who witnessed unusual activity in an outbuilding or garage in recent days or weeks to get in touch with the PSNI.

185342198-ee15ea72-b17e-4728-bff6-8341cfeab7c5 A photo of the device discovered by the PSNI.

He also appealed to anyone who saw any unusual activity or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area of Tullygally Road on Friday night or in recent days or weeks to get in touch.

On Saturday a PSNI spokesperson said it believes that dissident republicans were responsible for the incident.

‘Suspicious person’

Campbell released a description of a “suspicious person” who was seen running away from the area of the bus stop at around 11.45pm on Friday night

The suspect is described as being between 5’6” and 5’9” tall, of slim or medium build and believed to be aged in their late teens or early 20s.

The person was wearing a light grey or beige long-sleeved hooded top with the hood up and their face covered.

They are reported to have made their way from the bus stop into open ground that borders the Tullygally Road, Aldervale flats and Drumglass Estate in an area known locally as the Black Path.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw this individual in the area or in the wider Craigavon area on Friday night or early Saturday morning to please contact my detectives,” Campbell said.

Anyone who may be able to help the investigation is being urged to contact the PSNI and ask to speak to detectives in the Terrorism Investigation Unit in Castlereagh or to contact UK Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

