Suspect device found in Co Mayo made safe by bomb disposal team

THE DEFENCE FORCES and gardaí have made a suspect device found in Ballina, Co Mayo safe.

The army bomb disposal team and gardaí were tasked to investigate the item and arrived on scene at 7.30am this morning.

On arrival, a cordon was established and nearby buildings were evacuated for the duration of the operation.

One device was identified and made safe. It has been removed for further examination.

The scene was declared safe at 11am.

Members of the public who encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform gardaí.