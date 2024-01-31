Suspect device found at Garda station in west Dublin deemed a hoax

A SUSPECT DEVICE found at Ronanstown Garda Station is understood to have been a hoax.
Gardaí responded to a security alert this morning at the Garda station in Dublin 22.
A cordon was put in place and the services of the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was requested.
It’s understood that a person was observed leaving a package outside the Garda station, which resulted in the services of the bomb disposal unit being requested.
The device was subsequently deemed safe.
Reports on social media suggested that a pipe bomb had been thrown at the station. However, these turned out to be false.
A garda spokesperson said that enquiries into the matter are ongoing.
