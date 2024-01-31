Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Ronanstown

Suspect device found at Garda station in west Dublin deemed a hoax

The services of the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal was requested at Ronanstown Garda Station this morning.
0
948
29 minutes ago

A SUSPECT DEVICE found at Ronanstown Garda Station is understood to have been a hoax. 

Gardaí responded to a security alert this morning at the Garda station in Dublin 22.

A cordon was put in place and the services of the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was requested.

It’s understood that a person was observed leaving a package outside the Garda station, which resulted in the services of the bomb disposal unit being requested. 

The device was subsequently deemed safe.

Reports on social media suggested that a pipe bomb had been thrown at the station. However, these turned out to be false. 

A garda spokesperson said that enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags