#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 2 December 2020
Advertisement

Suspect interrogated as five killed after car driven at speed through pedestrian zone in German city

Authorities say there is no indication of a political or religious motive in the attack in Trier.

By Press Association Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 9:07 AM
18 minutes ago 957 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5285835
A police officer guards evidence at the scene of the incident in Trier, Germany
Image: Michael Probst via PA Images
A police officer guards evidence at the scene of the incident in Trier, Germany
A police officer guards evidence at the scene of the incident in Trier, Germany
Image: Michael Probst via PA Images

GERMAN POLICE HAVE said that a man who drove a vehicle at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the southwestern city of Trier, killing five people including a nine-month-old baby and seriously injuring more than a dozen, has started talking to them.

Authorities did not give any details on what the suspect was telling police during the interrogation.

The man, identified as a 51-year-old German born in Trier, was arrested at the scene yesterday.

He was to be taken before a judge for an arrest warrant, the German news agency dpa reported.

He was to undergo a psychiatric examination as well.

The suspect, whose name was not released in line with German privacy laws, had no fixed address and had been living in the Land Rover that a friend had loaned him, which was used in the attack, authorities said.

Officials said during a press conference last night that they had “no indication that there was any kind of a terrorist, political or religious motive that could have played a role”.

The suspect had consumed a “not insignificant” quantity of alcohol before the incident and was well above the legal limit.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Four people were still in life-threatening danger in the hospital and five others suffered serious injuries, while another six had less serious injuries.

Police later said one of the injured succumbed late on Tuesday, but provided no further details.

The others killed were identified as a 25-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man from Trier; the baby’s mother was among those taken to hospital.

Police said the oldest victim was aged 73.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie