Dublin: 11°C Monday 21 September 2020
Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on business in Cork city

Gardaí are asking any road users in the area with dash-cam footage, particularly any taxi drivers, to come forward.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 21 Sep 2020, 6:56 AM
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public to come forward with any information possible about a suspected arson attack on a business premises in Cork city.

The suspected attack took place at business premises on Redforge Road at approximately 2.40am.

The investigation team are asking anyone who may have been in the Old Mallow Road/ Dublin Hill area in the early hours of Friday morning between 2.15-3am and that may have witnessed anything unusual to come forward.

Gardaí at Watercourse Road are also asking any road users, particularly any taxi drivers, who may have dash-cam footage of that area to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this criminal damage is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

