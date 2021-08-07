Man charged after gun and €2,000 worth of heroin seized in Dublin

The suspected gun and drugs seized in Dublin yesterday.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a suspected gun and €2,000 worth of suspected heroin after a search operation in Dublin 11 yesterday.

The drugs and gun will now be sent for analysis.

Two men were arrested and taken to Finglas Garda Station. One of the men, aged in his teens, was charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

The other man, aged in his 30s, was released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The seizure was part of a garda enhanced anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara.

The drugs and gun were seized during a planned search operation of two residential properties in Finglas at around 3pm yesterday.