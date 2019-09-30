This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Suspected MDMA worth €200,000 seized in Co Wexford

The drugs were seized after a car failed to stop at a garda checkpoint early this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 30 Sep 2019, 1:23 PM
Drugs seized by gardaí in Wexford.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Drugs seized by gardaí in Wexford.
Drugs seized by gardaí in Wexford.
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested after €200,000 worth of suspected MDMA was seized in Co Wexford. 

Gardaí performed a checkpoint in Clonard at 12.10am this morning. During this, a car turned away from the checkpoint and did not stop for gardaí.

A male driver in his 20s was arrested a short time later. He was brought to Wexford Garda Station and a significant quantity of MDMA was found in his car. These drugs are awaiting analysis. 

A large seizure of suspected MDMA was found during a follow-up search at a property in Wexford. Gardaí found more suspected MDMA after searching another car. 

The combined value of these drugs is approximately €200,000. 

Enquiries are ongoing and gardaí anticipate further arrests. 

