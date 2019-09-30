Suspected MDMA worth €200,000 seized in Co Wexford

A MAN HAS been arrested after €200,000 worth of suspected MDMA was seized in Co Wexford.

Gardaí performed a checkpoint in Clonard at 12.10am this morning. During this, a car turned away from the checkpoint and did not stop for gardaí.

A male driver in his 20s was arrested a short time later. He was brought to Wexford Garda Station and a significant quantity of MDMA was found in his car. These drugs are awaiting analysis.

A large seizure of suspected MDMA was found during a follow-up search at a property in Wexford. Gardaí found more suspected MDMA after searching another car.

The combined value of these drugs is approximately €200,000.

Enquiries are ongoing and gardaí anticipate further arrests.