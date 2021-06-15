#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 June 2021
North Dublin city centre street sealed off after discovery of 'suspicious device'

Gardaí and defence forces are at the scene of a suspicious device on Nottingham Street.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 6:16 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ AND DEFENCE Forces are at the scene of a “suspicious device” found on the northside of Dublin city centre.

The device was located on Nottingham Street, which is near the North Strand Road.

“Gardaí at a house following reports of the discovery of a suspicious device this afternoon in the Nottingham Street area of Dublin 3,” gardaí said in a statement.

“No further information is available currently.”

The street has been sealed off.

More as we get it.

Lauren Boland
