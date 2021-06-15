North Dublin city centre street sealed off after discovery of 'suspicious device'

GARDAÍ AND DEFENCE Forces are at the scene of a “suspicious device” found on the northside of Dublin city centre.

The device was located on Nottingham Street, which is near the North Strand Road.

“Gardaí at a house following reports of the discovery of a suspicious device this afternoon in the Nottingham Street area of Dublin 3,” gardaí said in a statement.

“No further information is available currently.”

The street has been sealed off.

More as we get it.