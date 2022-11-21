Homes evacuated following discovery of suspicious object in Strabane

A NUMBER OF homes have been evacuated in Strabane this evening following the discovery of a “suspicious object”.

The PSNI are currently attending the scene in the Innisfree Gardens area of the Co Tyrone town.

Access to the area is restricted and diversions are in place.

A security alert is ongoing in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tXYok6RZLQ — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) November 21, 2022

The police service said an update will be provided in due course.

Local politicians have reacted to the security alert on Twitter. Alliance Party chairperson Councillor Stephen Donnelly said that his thoughts were with residents in Innisfree Gardens “who have been evacuated during this security alert”.

“I hope that whatever suspicious object has been identified proves to be nothing untoward,” Donnelly said.

“The community in Strabane deserves to be able to live free from fear and disruption.”

SDLP MLA for West Tyrone Daniel McCrossan said in a tweet: “This is not what anyone wants to hear or see after the explosive device which went of at Mount Carmel on Friday. No one wants this disruption to their lives.”