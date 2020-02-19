This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Megxit' divorce deal revealed and departure date set at 31 March

Harry and Meghan will remain as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but their “Sussex Royal” branding is being reviewed.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 5:50 PM
40 minutes ago 7,239 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5013981
The pair threw the monarchy into disarray after their decision to quit royal life.
Image: PA
The pair threw the monarchy into disarray after their decision to quit royal life.
The pair threw the monarchy into disarray after their decision to quit royal life.
Image: PA

THE DUKE AND Duchess of Sussex will begin their new life away from the royal family from 31 March and will announce details of their new non-profit organisation later in the year, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

Harry and Meghan’s office has released an update about their plans and said the duke will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader.

A number of royal engagements were also announced with Harry due to attend an Invictus Games event with pop star Jon Bon Jovi on 28 February.

The spokeswoman said the Sussexes would continue to work with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the UK and the Commonwealth throughout the year.

The duke and duchess have also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish their new non-profit organisation.

The couple will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as by their titles – the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and the Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

And the spokeswoman stressed as a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and the second son of the heir to the throne, Harry remains sixth in line to the throne and the Sussexes’ status in the order of precedence is unchanged.

Harry and Meghan’s use of the word royal, as in their “Sussex Royal” branding, is being reviewed following their decision to step down from official duties.

Talks involving senior officials are ongoing about the issue and a change will be announced alongside the launch of their new non-profit organisation, said the spokeswoman.

Harry and Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of crisis when they announced earlier in the year they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent.

Related Read

20.01.20 Prince Harry expresses 'great sadness' at giving up titles and patronages

A summit of senior royals was convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss the issue, with Harry sitting down for talks with his grandmother, father the Prince of Wales and brother the Duke of Cambridge.

It was later announced they would no longer be members of the monarchy, split their time between Canada and the UK, with the majority spent in North America, and no longer be known as HRH.

Despite the unprecedented move the couple will keep the themes of their public work – the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively.

The couple’s spokeswoman said Harry’s priorities remain supporting the welfare of servicemen and women, conservation, sport for social development, HIV and Travalyst which works to mobilise the tourism and travel industry for social good.

For Meghan her focus remains women’s empowerment, gender equality and education.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie