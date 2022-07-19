Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 26°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Fine Gael TD suggests that SUVs should be banned in Dublin Bay South

The proposal was welcomed by Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 5:17 PM
8 minutes ago 1,303 Views 2 Comments
Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin
Image: RollingNews.ie
Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin
Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FINE GAEL TD has suggested that SUVs should be banned in the Dublin Bay South constituency, in an apparent dig at the Transport and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

Brendan Griffin, Fine Gael TD for Kerry and Deputy Government Chief Whip, made the suggestion on Radio Kerry this morning, comparing it to urban TDs calling for “hare-brained proposals” in rural areas.

Griffin’s comments come amid reports from the Irish Examiner that senior Government figures warned that families could lose their second cars if the agriculture sector does not hit the higher-level carbon emission targets.

He called the proposal “completely hare-brained” and asked why wasn’t there weren’t any considerations around banning cars in Dublin.

“Would we not ban all cars in the greater Dublin area, because there is adequate public transport or there is is certainly scope for further public transport expansion,” Griffin said.

“You know, why isn’t there talk about SUVs where, in my opinion, nobody in Dublin needs one unless there’s a particular reason. 

“Why aren’t they talking about banning them in Minister Ryan’s own constituency in Dublin Bay South for example,” said Griffin.

Green Party TD for Dublin Central Neasa Hourigan welcomed Griffin’s proposal to restrict the use of SUVs.

In a tweet, Hourigan said: “I’m genuinely delighted to hear Fine Gael float the idea of constraints on SUVs. It would be a very effective and achievable proposal.”

Prominent Dublin City Councillor Hazel Chu also welcomed the proposal.

“As a Councillor of Dublin Bay South, I totally endorse Brendan’s call to action. I hope he follows through on this,” said Chu.

Griffin remained critical of urban TDs who speak on issues that don’t impact them but would impact people in rural areas.

“It’s very easy to shout from the rooftops when you’re above in a Dublin constituency, about stuff that will affect people 300 kilometres away,” Griffin added, specifically calling on Dublin TDs who are anti-LNG.

He said that proposals like these from anonymous Government sources did not help and that it was “setting back the climate change agenda” as they disproportionately impact on rural communities.

