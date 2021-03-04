#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 4 March 2021
Advertisement

SUV in crash where 13 people died in California came through hole in Mexico border fence

A section of the fence was apparently cut away by smugglers.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 7:09 AM
6 minutes ago 709 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5371541
The hole cut into the US border fence in southern California
Image: US Customs and Border Protection via PA Images
The hole cut into the US border fence in southern California
The hole cut into the US border fence in southern California
Image: US Customs and Border Protection via PA Images

THE 13 PEOPLE killed in one of the deadliest highway crashes involving migrants sneaking into the US had entered California through a section of border fence with Mexico that was cut away, apparently by smugglers, immigration officials have said.

Surveillance video showed a Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban drive through the opening early on Tuesday, said Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol’s El Centro sector chief.

The video has not been publicly released as it is part of an ongoing investigation.

The Suburban, carrying 19 people, caught fire for unknown reasons on a nearby interstate highway after entering the US. All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

The Expedition crammed with 25 people continued on, and a tractor-trailer struck it a short time later. Ten of the 13 killed in that crash have been identified as Mexican citizens. The Border Patrol said its agents were not pursuing the vehicle before the wreck.

The opening in the fence was some 30 miles east of the crash in the heart of California’s Imperial Valley, a major farming region now at the height of a harvest that provides large amounts of vegetables to US supermarkets.

It was made of steel bollards that were built before former President Donald Trump blanketed much of the border with taller barriers that go deeper into the ground.

Photos show a panel of eight steel poles was lifted out and left on the ground in the desert next to an old tire and other debris.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Human smugglers have proven time and again they have little regard for human life,” Bovino said.

“Those who may be contemplating crossing the border illegally should pause to think of the dangers that all too often end in tragedy, tragedies our Border Patrol Agents and first responders are unfortunately very familiar with.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie