#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 February 2022
Advertisement

Sweden recommends fourth Covid-19 jab for over-80s

The country’s health agency said the jab should be taken four months after the previous dose, at the earliest.

By AFP Monday 14 Feb 2022, 2:09 PM
42 minutes ago 2,458 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5682769
File photo of people queuing at a Covid vaccination centre in Stockholm.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo of people queuing at a Covid vaccination centre in Stockholm.
File photo of people queuing at a Covid vaccination centre in Stockholm.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SWEDEN’S PUBLIC HEALTH agency has recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 80, and for anyone in a nursing home or receiving at-home care.

While many countries have started administering third doses, recommendations for a fourth are still rare.

The Swedish agency said the jab should be taken four months after the previous dose, at the earliest.

“The spread of Covid-19 is still intense in Sweden. An increasing number of cases have been reported in recent weeks, including among people at increased risk of severe illness,” the agency said.

“The immune system’s ability to react to the vaccination, and build up lasting protection, decreases with age,” it added.

“A booster strengthens that protection,” state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said in a statement from the agency.

Countries like Israel, Spain and Denmark have also announced a fourth dose for vulnerable people.

However, Denmark said Friday that it was not planning a fourth dose for other population groups, nor a third dose for those under 18.

The Danish Health Authority also said it had begun to plan “a winding down of the current vaccination program for all target groups”, citing the country’s high vaccine uptake and natural immunity, coupled with the third wave of the virus nearing an end and infections expected to subside with the change in seasons.

The authority said the dates of the phase-out would be announced towards the end of February.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Responding to questions from AFP, it said it was too early to provide details about what the phase-out would mean in practice and to what extent the vaccine would still be available to unvaccinated Danes.

In Sweden, more than 85% of those over the age of 80, have received a third dose of the vaccine, as have 55% of over-18s.

The Scandinavian country, which lifted all its Covid restrictions on 9 February despite a surge in Omicron infections, made headlines early in the pandemic for choosing to not impose lockdowns.

With more than 16,500 fatalities so far, its death toll is slightly better than the European average but is far higher than those of neighbouring Norway, Finland and Denmark.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie