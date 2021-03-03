#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 3 March 2021
Eight injured in 'suspected terrorist' incident in Sweden

The incident occurred in the southern Swedish city of Vetlanda this afternoon.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 6:40 PM
File image of Swedish police car.
Image: Shutterstock/Aeronautics
A MAN IN his 20s attacked eight people with a “sharp object,” seriously injuring two, in the Swedish city of Vetlanda this afternoon, police have said. 

The man was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.

Police originally treated the incident as “attempted murder” but later changed it, in a statement, to a “suspected terrorist crime”.

Police also said there is currently no indication of any additional suspected perpetrators. 

More to follow… 

