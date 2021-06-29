#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sweden’s centre-right Moderates leader asked to try and form government

Ulf Kristersson was among those to oust Social Democrat Stefan Lofven who is acting as a caretaker until a new premier takes the reins.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 8:37 PM
THE HEAD OF Sweden’s centre-right opposition Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson, was tasked with trying to form a new coalition government a day after prime minister Stefan Lofven resigned following a no-confidence vote last week.

Parliament speaker Andreas Norlen earlier held a first round of consultations with all party leaders, starting with Lofven who heads the Social Democratic Party, Sweden’s largest political group.

Norlen said he asked Kristersson to try to form a government because he is the leader of the largest in the group of parties that unseated Lofven.

Kristersson has until Friday to try to find support for a government, Norlen said, adding that the deadline could be extended.

If he fails, Norlen will ask another politician to head the process.

Lofven, in office since 2014, lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on June 21. Instead of calling an early election, as the constitution allows him, he opted for the coalition-building process that is overseen by Norlen.

The motion was called by the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats party.

But it ultimately succeeded because a government ally had withdrawn its support for Lofven’s administration over proposed legislation to tackle a housing shortage.

Lofven, a 63-year-old former welder, will remain caretaker prime minister until a new government has been found.

His party holds 100 of parliament’s 349 seats.

Lofven had headed a minority government composed of a Social Democratic-Green coalition.

None of the parties in parliament want to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats.

Sweden’s next general elections are currently set for September 11 2022.

