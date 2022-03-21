Student arrested after two women die in Swedish school attack, police say

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TWO WOMEN HAVE died of wounds sustained in an attack at a Swedish high school, police said, adding the suspected assailant was an 18-year-old student.
The two women, both aged in their 50s, “were employees of the school”, the police said in a statement.
It’s been reported locally that the attack took place after regular school hours.
Updates to follow. © AFP 2022
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)