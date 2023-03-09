Jelly sweets recalled from Irish shops due to choking risk caused by additives

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SWEETS AND JELLY straws from a brand called ABC have been recalled from Irish shops by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the sweets posing a choking risk caused by the presence of unauthorised gel-forming additives.
ABC Assorted Jelly Straws and ABC Assorted Jelly Fruity Sweets are now subject to a nationwide recall.
Recall notices are to be displayed in retail premises where the products have been sold.
The FSAI is requesting that retailers remove the sweets from sale, and consumers are advised not to eat them.
The sweets, which have been sold in Ireland, were produced in Taiwan.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site