Temporary swim ban enacted at Velvet Strand in Portmarnock

A TEMPORARY SWIMMING ban has been put in place for Velvet Strand in Portmarnock in north Dublin, due to a “likely deterioration in water quality”.

The ban will be in place for six days, Fingal County Council has said.

The likely deterioration in water quality is due to an electrical fault and power outage at the nearby wastewater pumping station.

Velvet Strand remains open but beach users are asked to respect the swimming ban to ensure their health is not put at risk.

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website, or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.