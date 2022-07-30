Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 30 July 2022
Temporary swim ban enacted at Velvet Strand in Portmarnock

The ban will be in place for six days.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 8:38 PM
A TEMPORARY SWIMMING ban has been put in place for Velvet Strand in Portmarnock in north Dublin, due to a “likely deterioration in water quality”.

The ban will be in place for six days, Fingal County Council has said.

The likely deterioration in water quality is due to an electrical fault and power outage at the nearby wastewater pumping station.

Velvet Strand remains open but beach users are asked to respect the swimming ban to ensure their health is not put at risk.

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website, or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

